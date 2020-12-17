3 things you need to know this Thursday

Oregonians receive mysterious unemployment checks paid to strangers, deceased family members
Security experts say the mysterious unemployment letters and checks, which list the recipients' home address but with someone else's name, are evidence of imposter fraud. Parker Crucq, with the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said it's a "widespread problem" and that nearly every state has been a target. In fact, the Oregon Employment Department has seen a surge in identity theft cases, including 2,157 cases opened in November. David Gerstenfeld, director of the OED, said the historic volume of applicants combined with new programs is challenging unemployment systems in every state. READ MORE
Washington governor announces new guidance for schools
Based on new data from institutions like MIT, Brown University, Harvard, and other experts, Gov. Jay Inslee said it's time to get more kids back in the classroom, safely, through a new phased-in approach to in-person learning. READ MORE
Here are the 118 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon
The number declined after a record-high 124 last week. The three largest active outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons. Distribution centers, food processing and packaging facilities and hospitals continue to be COVID-19 hot spots. READ MORE