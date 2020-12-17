3 things you need to know this Thursday

Oregonians receive mysterious unemployment checks paid to strangers, deceased family members

Security experts say the mysterious unemployment letters and checks, which list the recipients' home address but with someone else's name, are evidence of imposter fraud. Parker Crucq, with the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said it's a "widespread problem" and that nearly every state has been a target. In fact, the Oregon Employment Department has seen a surge in identity theft cases, including 2,157 cases opened in November. David Gerstenfeld, director of the OED, said the historic volume of applicants combined with new programs is challenging unemployment systems in every state.