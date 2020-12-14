3 things to know this Monday

Street reopens near North Portland home, vaccines to arrive in Washington today, FedEx driver gives the gift of Pokemon.

Street reopens near North Portland home

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Sunday that an “agreement in principle” had been reached to reopen the street and sidewalks near the Red House on North Mississippi Avenue. The Portland home has been the site of clashes between police and demonstrators advocating for a Black and Indigenous family to stay and not be evicted. At least two blocks of Mississippi Avenue had been closed with barricades. Read more

Vaccines to arrive in Washington

Governor Jay Inslee said Washington is ready to go, as the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is being shipped to the state. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive on Monday. Front line health care workers and long-term care facility residents will get the initial doses. Read more

Portland FedEx driver surprises 11-year-old boy with special delivery