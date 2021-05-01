3 things you need to know this Tuesday

Oregon hospital leaders discuss the challenges of administering the COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon has been among the slowest in the nation to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of people who want it. Out of 190,000 doses sent to the state, roughly 51,000 people have been vaccinated. Yesterday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to make sure there are at least 12,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered daily by Jan. 22. So, why is it taking so long? Dr. John McCreary, vice president of medical affairs at Legacy Health in Portland, said it's more difficult than one might think. "It’s really a complex issue to distribute this particular vaccine," McCreary said. "From every step of the process, from receiving it and putting it in storage, thawing it, distributing it to our sites, to deliver, it's been a challenge." READ MORE