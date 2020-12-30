3 things you need to know this Wednesday

There are new Oregon laws coming in 2021; a new COVID-19 variant has reached the US; a group revamps Portland homes to slow gentrification

Here are new laws that go into effect in Oregon and Portland in 2021

The new year is right around the corner and with every new year comes new laws. Among the changes coming in 2021 in Oregon and Portland is a cigarette and tobacco tax increase, driver's licenses for all, decriminalization of low-level drug possession, a minimum wage increase, and a facial recognition ban (only in Portland).

Oregon officials on the lookout for new COVID-19 variant as US reports first case

Health officials say that while the variant B.1.1.7 seems to spread faster, there's no evidence that the variant is any more dangerous than others or that vaccines will be any less effective against it.

Taking Ownership PDX aims to revamp Portland homes, slow gentrification

Taking Ownership PDX, a soon-to-be nonprofit, renovates homes and takes away the pressure on owners to sell. They've revamped and renovated 18 homes so far with 73 more families on their waiting list.