3 things you need to know this Wednesday

Legionnaires' disease outbreak at apartment complex; Oregon changes plan for COVID-19 vaccinations; Pediatricians weigh in on reopening schools

One person dead, 4 hospitalized after outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at Portland apartment complex

One person died and several people were hospitalized following an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a North Portland apartment complex for seniors. Multnomah County health officials notified more than 100 residents at Rosemont Court on North Dekum Street of potential concerns about the building's water system after several residents came down with pneumonia. READ MORE

Oregon Health Authority changes plan in effort to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Oregon will make the COVID-19 vaccination available to all groups in the 1A category. The result is that 300,000 to 400,000 people are now all eligible to get the shots immediately. READ MORE

Pediatricians weigh in on the pros and cons of reopening Oregon schools

KGW turned to some pediatricians to weigh in on the pros and cons of going back to in-person learning. The fundamental, but complicated, question is: What are the risks and benefits of getting kids back in school? READ MORE