PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported three more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to eight.

The three people who died were between the ages of 63 and 90 and all had underlying medical conditions.

A 78-year-old Clackamas County man died Sunday at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He tested positive on March 15.

A 63-year-old Multnomah County man died Monday after testing positive on March 16. He had not been hospitalized.

A 90-year-old Washington County woman died Monday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center after testing positive on March 19.

Health officials also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The new cases were in the following counties:

Clackamas: 3

Clatsop: 1

Jackson: 1

Marion: 2

Multnomah: 4

Washington: 7

There is now a total of 209 people in Oregon who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The cases are spread across 19 counties. Latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority

Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide stay-home order on Monday, further limiting businesses that can stay open. The order is the state's strictest attempt yet to influence social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

