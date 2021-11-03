$28.6B reserved for independent restaurant owners in stimulus bill

This is the first COVID stimulus package that directs money to be used specifically for restaurant owners.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Restaurant owners are one step closer to receiving additional financial relief from the U.S. government. As part of the latest stimulus package that was passed by congress, $28.6 billion will be awarded in grant money to restaurant owners.

The RESTAURANTs Act of 2020 was first introduced to Congress last June by Oregon's Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

"What started in Portland to save our beloved restaurants became a national movement because we found every community cares about their restaurants and they are part of their beating hearts," Blumenauer said during his opening remarks on a Wednesday morning Zoom call with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC).

The coalition said as of December, 110,000 restaurants had closed down since the pandemic began.

"This new $28 billion restaurant grant will help countless restaurants make payroll, pay off debts and survive this brutal pandemic that's already shuttered so many great American restaurants." said Gregory Gourdet, executive chef of Kann Restaurant in Portland.

The funds are for restaurant owners and franchisees with less than 20 locations.

Restaurant owners must prove they have taken a loss in 2020 to be eligible.

"You have to demonstrate your loss by showing your gross revenue from 2019 and your gross revenue from 2020," said Erika Polmar with the IRC. "It's the difference between the two and, based on that, you also subtract what you received from the PPP. And that will lead to the amount you are able to apply for in the grant fund."

"It's really nice to see that there's more help coming," said Colin Rant, co founder of Migration Brewing, "PPP Loans were huge to us, it allowed us to keep staff on that we would have otherwise had to let go, it gave us hope of getting through."

Starting Friday, restaurants in Multnomah County will be able to increase their indoor capacity to 50 percent, which means hiring more workers to help with the increase in customers.

"You have part of the staff, but if you don't have all of the staff, you're not going to be able to provide as good of customer service," Rant said.

He said if he puts an ad out for the front-of-house jobs, like a server or host, he would typically get dozens of applicants in a matter of a day or two, but he's having a hard time finding kitchen work.

"Back of house, kitchen employees, over the course of an ad, say 15-30 days, you might get 10 applicants," Rant said.

He said applicants are uncertain about coming back to work because of the pandemic, being close to customers who aren't wearing masks, and the potential for getting laid off again if a county drops down in its risk category.

He said on top of that, "We've had a number of applicants say that they applied just to keep their unemployment."

President Biden is expected to sign the bill this week, but Rep. Blumenauer said these grants are still weeks away from being awarded.

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio has been working with Blumenauer to get the RESTAURANTS Act passed and said he hopes restaurant owners will be able to hold on a little longer.

"I'm hoping that restaurants that are faced with closing can negotiate with their landlord," he said. "Knowing that there is help coming, maybe their landlord would give them a break going forward."