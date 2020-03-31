PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 18, health officials said Tuesday.

A 90-year-old man from Yamhill County died Sunday and an 88-year-old woman from Benton County died Monday. Both had underlying medical conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported 84 new coronavirus cases. The people who tested positive live in the following counties:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 10

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 4

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 1

Malheur: 1

Marion: 18

Multnomah: 16

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 18

Yamhill: 2

There is now a total of 690 cases in Oregon. Latest numbers from Oregon Health Authority

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

