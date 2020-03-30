PORTLAND, Ore. — Three more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 16, health officials said Monday.

One of the people who died lived at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where 14 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. He was a 91-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He died Sunday. The man is the second from the veterans' home to die from the virus.

The two other people died Saturday, officials said. One was a 91-year-old man with underlying medical conditions who lived in Yamhill County. The other was an 80-year-old man with underlying health conditions who lived in Clackamas County.

In addition to the deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new coronavirus cases. The people who tested positive live in the following counties.

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 1

Deschutes: 2

Douglas: 4

Jackson: 1

Josephine: 4

Lane: 2

Marion: 14

Multnomah: 9

Polk: 2

Tillamook: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 14

Yamhill: 1

There is now a total of 606 cases in Oregon. Latest numbers from Oregon Health Authority

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

