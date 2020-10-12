1,586 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 more deaths and 1,586 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported another 1,586 positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday. It also reported 13 more people have died as a result of complications from the virus.

The 13 deaths bring the state's death toll to a total of 1,123 since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases has risen to 89,838 people.



OHA also reported that there are 576 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is four fewer than Wednesday. There are 127 people are in intensive care beds, five fewer than yesterday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (11)

Benton (30)

Clackamas (101)

Clatsop (13)

Columbia (26)

Coos (10)

Crook (6)

Curry (2)

Deschutes (47)

Douglas (20)

Grant (1)

Harney (2)

Hood River (10)

Jackson (60)

Jefferson (52)

Josephine (14)

Klamath (38)

Lake (2)

Lane (117)

Lincoln (7)

Linn (58)

Malheur (26)

Marion (153)

Morrow (14)

Multnomah (400)

Polk (30)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (7)

Umatilla (31)

Union (2)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (12)

Washington (247)

Yamhill (35)

The following information was released by OHA about the 13 deaths:

Oregon’s 1111th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1112th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1113th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died at her residence. The date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1114th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1115th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1116th COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1117th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 8 at Three Rivers Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1118th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1119th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1120th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1121st COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1122nd COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1123rd COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Quarantine Guidelines

OHA also released new guidelines for quarantining in compliance with CDC guidance.

A person is considered to have been exposed to the virus if they have spent more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period while being less than 6 feet away from someone who has the virus.

Anyone who has been exposed is instructed to stay home and to maintain at least a 6-foot distance between themselves and others, including people they live with, for 14 days.