Oregon reports 114 news cases of COVID-19, including 7 at Washington County food plant

Oregon Health Authority announced 61 more cases in Lincoln County, but did not say how many of those cases were tied to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reported 114 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 4,922.

No new deaths in the state were reported.

On Sunday, Oregon saw it's largest spike in cases since the pandemic began, mainly due to an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Newport, where 61 new cases were reported. The total number by Sunday had grown to 124 cases tied to the plant.

Another 61 cases were reported in Lincoln County on Monday, but officials did not say how many of those were related to the Pacific Seafood outbreak.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties:

Clackamas (13)

Hood River (3

Jefferson (1)

Klamath (1)

Lane (1)

Lincoln (61)

Marion (8)

Multnomah (16)

Umatilla (8)

Washington (2).

A new outbreak of seven cases of COVID-19 was reported at Chaucer Foods in Washington County. An investigation began there on May 31, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

OHA now publicly reports all COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces that have more than 30 employees.

State and county health officials are addressing the outbreak and doing what they can to protect the health of employees there, according to the OHA update released Monday afternoon. Additional details on the Chaucer Foods outbreak will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.

