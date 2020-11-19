114 cases of COVID-19 across 67 schools in Oregon

The number of schools and number of cases both increased since last week's report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released its weekly report detailing COVID-19 numbers across the state on Wednesday. In its latest report, it showed that 114 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at 67 schools across the state over the past 28 days.

The numbers are higher than last week's report, which showed 78 cases across 35 schools.

Students make up 54 of the cases (47.3%) reported at the schools in the latest weekly report. The other 60 cases come from a staff or volunteer member working at the school. Last week, students made up 36 of the reported cases (46.2%), compared to 42 staff or volunteer members.

The uptick in cases in schools comes as the state continues to see its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. As a result of the high numbers over the past few weeks, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered a statewide two-week "freeze." In Multnomah County, the freeze will last four weeks.

OHA places schools in the "recent COVID-19 cases" category if the onset of a school's most recent case falls within the past 28 days.

Wallowa High School reported nine cases, including eight students, the highest number of cases at any school in the state. Wallowa High School's most recent onset was Nov. 5.