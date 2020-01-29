PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 130 people have died from the coronavirus and more than 5,900 have become infected across the world, including five confirmed cases in the United States.

The head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk of infection in U.S. remains low but people still have questions about the disease.

KGW wanted to Verify some of the most common questions about the coronavirus.

What is coronavirus?

According to health officials, say the virus was first transmitted from animals to humans but now human to human transmission of the illness is happening.

The outbreak began in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

How many people have the coronavirus?

The latest numbers show more than 5,900 people have become sick and 132 people have died.

How can I avoid catching the coronavirus?

Health officials recommend doing the same things you would do to avoid the flu, from washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth when you cough, and staying home when you're sick.

