VANCOUVER, Wash. — Health officials are investigating a confirmed measles case in Clark County.

The child with the disease traveled to Clark County in late December from outside the country, the county said in a news release on Friday. The child’s immunization status is unknown.

People who visited the clinic and waiting area at PeaceHealth Urgent Care, at 3400 Main St. in Vancouver, from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 may have been exposed, the county said.

Clark County Public Health advises anyone who was exposed or believes they may have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider prior to visiting a medical office.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

