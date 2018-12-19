The Washington State Department of Health is investigating a suspected case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM), a polio-like disease, in a Clark County child.

The child is younger than 6, the county said in a news release on Wednesday. The child was hospitalized with sudden onset of paralysis in one arm, and reportedly had symptoms of a respiratory illness and fever prior to developing AFM symptoms, the county said.

AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include sudden onset of arm or leg weakness, and loss of muscle tone and reflexes.

The child’s condition is improving, according to the county. Lab specimens and diagnostic pictures have been sent to the CDC for confirmation of AFM.

The county said this is one of 11 recent AFM cases the state department of health is investigating. Of those 11 cases, nine were confirmed and two are suspected.

There is no single known cause for AFM. But certain viruses are known to cause AFM, including enteroviruses, such as poliovirus and enterovirus A71 (EV-A71), and West Nile virus, the CDC says.

Although it’s not known what triggers most AFM cases, the CDC has these recommendations for prevention:

You can protect yourself and your children from poliovirus by getting vaccinated. Polio vaccine contains inactivated (not live) virus, and protects against poliovirus. This vaccine does not protect against other viruses that may cause AFM.

You can protect against bites from mosquitoes, which can carry West Nile virus, by using mosquito repellent, staying indoors at dusk and dawn (when bites are more common), and removing standing or stagnant water near your home (where mosquitoes can breed).

You can protect yourself and others from enteroviruses by washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, including toys.

For more on AFM, visit the CDC website