PORTLAND, Ore. — With so much recent coverage of sexual assault in the media, experts say overexposure could be difficult and even traumatic for survivors.

So how do you deal with those feelings?

“The time is now for us to stand up and speak our truth and never be silenced again,” said Gayathri Ramprasad, founder of ASHA International, a Portland-based nonprofit aimed at destigmatizing mental illness.

On Friday, Ramprasad hosted Grit & Grace, a multicultural women's mental health conference. It happened to fall on the day after testimony by Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.

For many women, hearing that testimony triggered their own past traumas and left them wondering what they should do about it.

“If we are triggered, if we are feeling badly, we need to talk to somebody, if not a therapist, a friend,” said marriage and family therapist, Mari Alexander, who served as a conference panelist. “Otherwise, what happens is it festers, we start questioning it, we start questioning our own truth and then it comes out in other ways like getting sick.”

Other experts suggested adjusting their perspective while listening to stories of trauma, including Dr. Ford’s testimony.

“I focused on her courage,” said conference panelist Pari Mazahr of Cascadia Behavioral Health. “As survivors of trauma, we know that we're built on our strength, we become stronger. Somebody's vulnerability may be helping other people find a voice.”

For Ramprasad, hearing Dr. Ford's testimony caught her off guard.

“I broke down because what I heard was that one indelible moment in her experience when she was talking about having Judge Kavanaugh on top of her,” said Ramprasad.

Ramprasad said hearing Dr. Ford describe that moment took her back to her own childhood, and the moment when a priest molested her. Ramprasad said she picked up the phone and called her mother in India to talk about it.

“It wasn't about me—I was traumatized for the millions of women that are traumatized every single day in our world,” said Ramprasad. “And when they do stand up to speak their truth, they’re are doubted, they’re threatened and they’re silenced.”

But those at the conference said they believe times are changing; with every woman’s testimony, every shared memory, and every promise to believe them.

“Alone we struggle but together we thrive,” said Ramprasad.

If you’re a survivor of assault, there is help. One source is the National Sexual Assault Hotline. That number is 800-656-HOPE.

