CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – Clark County health officials say a young child was exposed to measles in Vancouver by a person who was confirmed to have the illness in Multnomah County.

The child is up to date on immunizations, according to Clark County Public Health.

Health officials say anyone who visited the following locations last month have been exposed:

J.C. Penney, 19005 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, from 2 to 5 p.m. on June 27. Ross Dress for Less, 4708 NE Thurston Way, Vancouver, from 12 to 3 p.m. on June 28. Svitoch, 4804 NE Thurston Way, Vancouver, from 12 to 3 p.m. on June 28.

Anyone who has been exposed and believes they have symptoms of measles to call their health care provider before visiting a medical office.

Measles is spread through the air after a person with measles coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms, which begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually begins at the head and spreads to the rest of the body, health officials say.

People are contagious with measles for four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears.

Measles poses the highest risk to people who have not been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants younger than 12 months and people with weakened immune systems.

Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

Earlier this month, Multnomah County confirmed its first case of measles since 2014. A second person was later diagnosed.

