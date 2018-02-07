PORTLAND, Ore. — A case of measles in the Portland metro area was confirmed by Multnomah County officials last week.

The affected person visited a local emergency room and spent time in a childcare facility in Gresham. The case was confirmed on June 27.

The county has worked with local partners to notify approximately 500 individuals of potential exposure to the virus. Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

About 40 people who were exposed are considered non-immune and those people are being monitored by the county health department's communicable disease services team. Health officials say they haven't identified any additional cases of measles.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

© 2018 KGW