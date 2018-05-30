SALEM, Ore. -- Grocery stores across Salem were reporting a growing shortage of bottled water Tuesday evening following reports of a fouled tap water supply.

KGW's Tim Gordon was in the city Wednesday morning and the Safeway he was at renewed its supply of water overnight. The evening before was a different scene.

From WinCo Foods to Safeway, the amount of bottled water is dwindling or already gone, store officials said at multiple locations Tuesday night.

“We’re just about out of bottled water,” said Anna Stell, customer service clerk at Safeway on Center Street in Salem. “We’re supposed to get a new shipment tonight, but we’re very close to being totally out.”

The run on water was sparked by an announcement from the City of Salem that drinking water supplies have been contaminated by low levels of toxins created by algae blooms in Detroit Lake, source of the city’s water.

Officials warned parents not to give tap water to children under 6 years old, and people with compromised health and immune systems also are being told not to drink tap water.

All totaled, about 185,000 people who live in Salem and the Santiam Canyon could be impacted.

People who heard the news and showed up to grocery stores Tuesday night were greeted by chaotic circumstances.

"People were pushing — it was a madhouse," said Mark Schonbrun, 72, who was standing in the parking lot of the WinCo in South Salem. "I just came to get water for myself and my dog."

Nicki Keith, 39, came to the WinCo with her daughter, Maya, who is 6 years old.

"We got the news from her school, and since she's right on the cusp for the age warning, we decided to come down and get bottled water for her," Keith said.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools will offer bottled water for students who are pre-K through first grade, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. This water will also be given to students who are medically fragile and students and staff who are nursing or pregnant.

As reports of bottled water shortages rolled in, those at grocery and convenience stores had echoed a common theme — supplies are running low.

“We’re doing our best,” Stell said. “A lot of people have heard about the situation with the city’s tap water.”

Zach Urness

