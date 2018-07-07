SANDY, Ore. – A boil water notice was issued for some Sandy residents on Saturday morning.

The city said a water reservoir serving higher elevation areas was drained due to a valve failure early Saturday morning. As a result, areas west of Langensand Road, east of Meinig Avenue, and south of Highway 26 had no or low water pressure, the city said.

As a precaution, the city is advising all customers in the affected area to use bottled water or boil any water used for drinking or cooking. In a Facebook post, the city said water for residents who live east of Langensand Road should not be impacted.

View map of affected area

The city said it will take 24-48 hours to determine if contamination occurred to the water system. The problem is expected to be resolved by late Sunday afternoon.

The city issued the following advice for affected residents:

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Cleaning food contact surfaces

