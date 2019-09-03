PORTLAND, Ore. — March is National Nutrition Month and Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was helping get the word out on Friday.

McCollum teamed up with Moda Health to let fans know there are healthier choices when watching a Blazers game.

Over the last couple of years, Moda Health has worked on providing healthier choices for fans. One of those spots is at Plumb Tasty, where fans can find things like a kale salad or a baja bowl.

McCollum said it's not easy to stay on such a strict diet, especially considering how much players are on the road during the regular season.

"Sometimes you have to find that balance," McCollum said. "I think Moda Health has been doing a great job and being able to diversify their menu as well as beverages."

McCollum said he tries not to eat any fried food during the season. He also tries to avoid dairy as much as he can, although he did have mac and cheese on the Blazers' last road trip.