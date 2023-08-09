September, October are the best months for a flu shot, experts say

December through February is peak flu season. Experts say it's best to get the flu shot now, especially those who around young people or the elderly.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Back-to-school means we're creeping into fall and the start of flu season. Portland-area pharmacists say September and October are the best months to get a flu shot.

“The sooner you can get it, depending on if you’re back to school or around young people or elderly, it’s a good idea," said Shazia Zafar, a CVS Pharmacy manager in Lake Oswego.

Zafar said there's still some time before peak flu season, which typically starts at the end of the year.

“The season runs through February or March, with December through February being the peak season," she explained.

She said the shot can help minimize symptoms if you do get sick, but it's not 100% effective.

"Traditionally, it is approximately 60% [effective]," Zafar said.

For people 60 and older, the CDC also recommends a single dose of the new RSV vaccine.

"It feels very important to get both shots, as you get up in age, you're more concerned about your health," said Gerard Greer after getting two shots.

Zafar said it's safe to get more than one shot at a time.

A new COVID-19 booster shot is expected to be federally approved this month.