Avoid the water at Seaside Beach, health officials say

SEASIDE, Ore. — Oregon health officials are warning people to avoid direct contact with ocean water at Seaside Beach because of higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory Tuesday and said people should avoid ocean water at Seaside Beach until the advisory is lifted. People should also avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach or discolored water. They also warned people to stay clear of any water runoff flowing into the ocean.

Contact with high levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. OHA said children and older adults are particularly vulnerable.

The increased bacteria levels can come from stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife, OHA said.

Other recreational activities at the beach, like walking on the beach, flying kites or having a picnic are fine and pose no health risk, OHA said.