Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum took to twitter to make sure Oregonians were aware of any possibly price gouging on products that are in high demand due to COVID-19 concerns.

In her tweet, she named goods like hand sanitizer and protective masks which have been going at a high price from resellers on websites like Amazon.

Amazon.com

With items like sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer flying off the shelves in Oregon due to COVID-19 concerns, Rosenblum warns Oregonians to be vigilant. If you spot price gouging on any goods, call the Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

