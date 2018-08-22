PORTLAND, Ore. — A second person in the Portland metro area has been diagnosed with measles this month.

The individual was in close contact with another person who had measles earlier this month, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The first person was diagnosed with the disease on Aug. 10. Officials said that person traveled to Portland and was in the metro area between July 30 and Aug. 6. During that time, the person rode the MAX train and was at Portland International Airport, OHA officials said.

The second measles case was confirmed on Sunday, according to the OHA. Health agencies had previously alerted the person to their exposure and was monitoring their condition, the OHA said.

While most Oregonians are vaccinated against measles, risk may be higher for unvaccinated people who were at these locations:

Aug. 17, Portland International Airport, 9:15-10:45 p.m.

Aug. 18, Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar, 7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland, 8-11 a.m.

Because most people have been vaccinated against the disease, risk to the general public is low.

Measles is a highly contagious and potentially serious illness. People with measles can spread the virus before they show symptoms. It is spread through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes.

The people at the highest risk are those who haven't been vaccinated, pregnant women, infants 12 months or younger or people with weakened immune systems.

Earlier this summer, three people were diagnosed with measles in Multnomah County.

