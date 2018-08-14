The air quality for Portland has been downgraded to unhealthy by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality as wildfires from the north and south have brought more haze into the metro area.

Portland's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 163 on Tuesday morning. A rating higher than 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone. AQI measures how many particles are in the air.

Everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider staying inside, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk and should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Beaverton School District canceled all outdoor athletic activities Tuesday. Portland Public Schools canceled all morning athletic practices, and will re-evaluate the conditions at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for other scheduled practices.

The air quality index map as of 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (Photo: ODEQ)

Wildfire smoke continues to pour into the area from wildfires in British Columbia as well as the fires burning in southern Oregon.

Temperatures are expected to stay high Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s and low 90s on Wednesday before it cools down. Thursday and into the weekend will bring cooler temperatures and the possible return of clear skies.

"The sky should also be less smoky as westerly winds aloft return," said KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino.

