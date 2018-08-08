PORTLAND, Ore. — If you’ve got to get your workout in, heat waves can make it tough to do safely. Here are some tips, courtesy of physician’s assistant Andrew Bodmer of Providence Health & Services:

Exercise outdoors early, well before the heat of the day.

If you’re used to running on a sunny track, consider a shaded trail instead.

Crosstrain! Do indoor lap swimming or racquetball, etc. in an air-conditioned gym

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate! Drink fluids before during and after your workout. Ice water post-workout will cool your body temperature.

Listen to your body and don’t break your comfort zone! Watch for symptoms of heat-related illness, like clammy skin, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. Or worse, confusion or disorientation.

If heat gets you in trouble, get help! And more water!

© 2018 KGW