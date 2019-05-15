SEATTLE — Issaquah High School will be closed Thursday for a staff immunization check of measles after more cases were announced this week.

A staff member at the school is one of five new cases in western Washington. The Issaquah School District said they have immunization proof from all students, but need to verify the vaccination status of staff members. All Thursday classes at Issaquah H.S. are canceled, except for AP testing.

Another school is also involved in the May measles outbreak. A student diagnosed with measles attends North Creek High School in Bothell.

The Northshore School District reports that nearly 99 percent of North Creek students have the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (known as MMR). Any students who cannot provide proof of immunization will be excluded from school until June 3, barring any additional confirmed cases.

The Snohomish County Health District released a list of exposure sites linked to the infected North Creek student.

Last weekend, the Washington State Department of Health announced a Pierce County man was diagnosed with measles. On Wednesday, the department announced four additional cases in western Washington, bringing the number of current and confirmed cases to five.

The five cases include two women in King County, the student in Snohomish County, and a man in Pierce County. Only one case required hospitalization, according to State Health Officer Kathy Lofy.

The Public Health Department of Seattle & King County released this list of possible exposure sites.

A sixth case from Puget Sound was announced in April when a tourist visited several well-known spots in Seattle. Health officials said the man with measles visited the Seattle area between April 21-28.

One common exposure site is Sea-Tac International Airport. Other possible measles exposure sites in King County include:

May 6, 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Issaquah High School (700 2nd Ave SE, Issaquah 98027)

May 7-10, 3 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Sea-Tac Airport, including the 1st floor parking garage, orange elevators, breezeway over skybridge 5, and terminal to baggage claim area

May 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Third & Broad Business Building (2901 3rd Ave, Seattle 98121)

May 7, 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Cherry St Coffee (2719 1st Ave Seattle 98121)

May 9, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Third & Broad Business Building (2901 3rd Ave, Seattle 98121)

May 9, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Matt’s in the Market (94 Pike St, Ste. 32 Seattle 98101)

May 10, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Hunters Ridge Community Open House

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department listed the following exposure sites in Puyallup:

May 11, 10:35 a.m. - 1:50 p.m.: Target South Hill Mall

May 11, 11 a.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Puyallup Costco

Dates and times of possible exposure sites include the period that the person was at the location and two hours after, because the virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after someone who is infected leaves the area.

Measles is highly contagious and causes fever, rash, cough, and watery eyes. Symptoms can begin seven to 21 days after exposure, and is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after it ends.

The disease can be prevented with the MMR vaccine. In two doses, the vaccine is over 95 percent effective at preventing measles.

In April, Northwest health officials declared a measles outbreak that sickened more than 70 people was over after six weeks passed without a new infection in southwest Washington state, said Dr. Alan Melnick, head of the Clark County public health department.

That outbreak began in January when measles was confirmed in a child who had traveled from the Ukraine to the U.S. Authorities could not determine, however, that the child was the source of the outbreak.

It spread quickly among unvaccinated children: 93 percent of the cases were in people under 18 and 86 percent of patients were unvaccinated, while 14 percent had had just one dose of a two-dose series of shots or didn't know their vaccination status. One person was hospitalized.

The outbreak cost nearly $1 million and 19,000 hours of staffing time to contain and affected more than 50 public places including schools, hospitals, airports, stores and restaurants in Washington and Oregon, officials said.

Lofy said officials don't believe the new outbreak is related to the one in Clark County, at least in part because most of those cases occurred in children while these cases so far mostly involve adults.

"Given that it's throughout the country, we're not surprised that we've had a new introduction in our state," she said.

The people with measles visited several public places while infectious, Lofy said, and she expects to see additional cases in this outbreak.

"The bottom line is that everyone really needs to check on their immunizations because we need a high rate of immunization to keep this from spreading," Lofy said.

County health officials said they are working to determine all the sites each person visited while contagious.

Washington state this year passed a law ending personal or philosophical exemptions for the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. A similar effort failed in Oregon.

U.S. health officials said this week that this year's count of measles cases surpassed 800, a growing tally that is already the nation's highest in 25 years.

Nearly two dozen states have reported cases this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vast majority of illnesses have been in New York — most of them among unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Measles was once common in the U.S. but gradually became rare after vaccination campaigns that started in the 1960s.