Two Clark County firefighters were exposed to the first known case of COVID-19 in Clark County and are now in a voluntary 7-day quarantine.

According to the Clark County Fire District 6 the firefighters treated the first known patient with coronavirus in Cla rk County on March 1. Neither firefighter is exhibiting symptoms.

A total of four people two firefighters, one medic and one EMT, treated the 70-year-old man diagnosed with Clark County's first case of COVID-19 and all four employees were asked to stay home over the weekend. All four employees are being monitors at this time and come the beginning of the week, officials will asses further.

OHA recommends that all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Stay home while you are sick

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US

If you are sick with mild symptoms and would not normally go to the doctor, stay home until you are well. Health officials say that you can be back out in the public after a fever is gone without the aid of medication for 24 hours.