1,847 more COVID-19 cases in Oregon, 24 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported another day with more than 1,000 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 1,847 more cases positive and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. An additional 24 people have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 1,027.

A total of 83,243 cases of COVID-19 have been tracked in the state.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (9)

Benton (21)

Clackamas (80)

Clatsop (7), Columbia (25)

Coos (18)

Crook (14)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (78)

Douglas (23)

Harney (2)

Hood River (14)

Jackson (86)

Jefferson (20)

Josephine (34)

Klamath (84)

Lake (4)

Lane (135)

Lincoln (11)

Linn (62)

Malheur (43)

Marion (193)

Morrow (8)

Multnomah (400)

Polk (33)

Tillamook (6)

Umatilla (47)

Union (11)

Wasco (27)

Washington (312)

Wheeler (1)

Yamhill (38)

The following information was released by OHA about the recorded deaths:

Oregon’s 1004th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1005th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1006th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1007th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1008th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1009th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec.4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1010th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1011th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1012th COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Dec.3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1013th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Nov 3, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1014th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1015th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1016th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1017th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1018th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov.22, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1019th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov.23 and died on Dec. 1, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1020th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old male in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1021st COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old female in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov.27 and died on Dec. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1022nd COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1023rd COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1024th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov.20 and died on Dec. 1. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1025th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 3, at Three Rivers Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1026th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Oct.27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1027th COVID-19 death was a 97-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov.27. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 decreased by one bringing to total to 556, however, three more people were moved to the Intensive Care Unity from Friday. There are 118 people in Intensive Care Unit beds for COVID-19.