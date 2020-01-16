PORTLAND, Ore. — 13-year-old Kylee Dixon underwent surgery to treat liver cancer on Tuesday and is recovering at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, according to the girl’s mother.

“She was alert and excited,” said Christina Dixon, Kylee’s mother after a hospital visit. “We’re just praying and hoping for the best.”

Christina said her daughter is currently in the intensive care unit.

Kylee has been in state foster care since June when her mother failed to follow a court order to bring her daughter for prescribed medical treatment.

Christina previously told KGW she believes alternative treatment should be used to treat her daughter’s rare form of liver cancer.

Christina is hoping to regain custody of her daughter, although she’s facing charges of custodial interference and criminal mistreatment.

“It’s a long road ahead and Kylee wants to come home,” said Christina. “Kylee is going to go through a serious recovery. The recovery here in the hospital alone can be a very long time.”

