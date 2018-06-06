Salem city officials reissued a do-not-drink advisory Wednesday following the detection of low levels of toxins in city drinking water pulled from the North Santiam River.

The advisory affects children under 6 years old and vulnerable populations, such as nursing mothers and dialysis patients. Officials are urging them to drink bottled water.

Is there something that I can do to treat the water so it is safe to drink?

David Farrer, a public health toxicologist with the Oregon Health Authority, said there really isn't anything to be done to treat the water.

Boiling the water doesn't work; camping filters don't work; nor do the filters that attach to faucets. Farrer said it's best for children and others in vulnerable populations to not drink the water until the advisory is lifted.

Are there ways the city can treat the water, or do they just have to wait it out?

City officials have tapped into well water, aquifer storage and City of Keizer water to dilute the contaminated water. And they have increased the amount of chlorination at the city's water treatment facility.

There are also gates on the North Santiam River that the city can close to reduce the amount of untreated water coming into the city's treatment facility.

What are cyanotoxins?

A common bacteria called cyanobacteria sometimes produces a natural poison called cyanotoxins. In mammals, exposure to cyanotoxins can cause allergic reaction and respiratory issues, and cause acute illness, including liver and kidney damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. With extreme exposure, symptoms may include organ failure, paralysis and even death.

How long are the drinking water restrictions expected to last?

City officials said the advisory will be in place "until further notice."

The city will post updates, including sample results, on its website and Facebook page.

The health advisory for Detroit Lake was issued May 23. When did officials learn that the river water was a problem?

The city took drinking water samples May 23-24 and officials received test results on May 26, Lacey Goeres-Priest, Salem's water quality supervisor, told the Statesman Journal. The results showed toxin levels were higher than the health advisory level for vulnerable communities and children, but remained below safe levels for adults.

The city coordinated with the Oregon Health Authority over Memorial Day weekend.

After consulting with the OHA and Environmental Protection Agency on May 29, Salem issued the advisory based on the data.

Detroit Reservoir has algae blooms every year. Why is it so bad this year?

"Every bloom is different," Goeres-Priest said.

She said it depends on, among other factors, the level of toxins being produced in the watershed and whether toxins are making their way all the way down the river to the water treatment facility.

"It's hard to say exactly why this year is different than last year," Goeres-Priest said. "We just know that based off the sample results that it is."

Three toxic blooms were identified in locations around Detroit Lake — at Blowout Arm, Heater Creek Arm and near the dam. That's more than in the past.

What is recommended for expectant or nursing mothers?

Officials definitely do not want mothers drinking the water — they should stick with bottled water.

He said breast feeding in this case is preferred to preparing formula with tap water.

Can healthy adults from the so-called "safe" population become ill if they drink the contaminated water for 10 days or longer?

There is no clear science, but EPA recommendations say the toxins would have to be at a higher level to affect healthy adults not under the current advisory.

Can I use my water filtration system to purify the water?

"Most water filters and purifiers will not remove this toxin from drinking water," the advisory states. "See manufacturer's recommendation for water filtration capabilities."

What is Salem-Keizer Public Schools doing for water for students and staff?

Salem-Keizer Public Schools will distribute water on Wednesday to all of its schools, providing bottled water to all Pre-K through first-grade students — ages 5 and younger, students and staff who are pregnant or nursing, and students or staff who are medically fragile or immunocompromised.

Beginning Thursday, all meals in the district will be cooked without water or with bottled water, said Lillian Govus, a spokeswoman for the district.

During the original advisory, the district worked with distributors — including Mineral Springs Bottling Co., Coca-Cola and Sodexo, the district’s food management service — to obtain water bottles over the course of the week. They also received two truckloads from Target and four from Nestle.

Govus said the district has enough bottled water saved to supply the affected students and staff through the end of the school year, June 14. They will initially distribute enough water to last through the end of the week.

However, Govus said the district does do not have enough water bottles to last the rest of the school year should the City of Salem expand the affected population or advise all people drink bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

"We're working as quickly as we can to get things in order and keep our vulnerable populations safe," she said.

What cities outside of Salem are affected by the drinking water restrictions?

Turner is falling in line with Salem's water advisory.

What about restaurants?

Farrer said that restaurants that use city water should not use the water to serve customers.

Health officials also are advising against using the water for cooking and washing food, he said.

Why is it considered safe to bathe and wash dishes with the water?

City officials said the water is OK to use to clean, bathe and wash dishes, as well as cleaning laundry, washing your hands and flushing toilets.

"However, infants and young children under the age of six should be supervised while bathing and during other tap water-related activities to prevent accidental ingestion of water," the advisory states.

Farrer said these toxins are not absorbed through the skin and the only way for them to get into people is if they are swallowed.

Health officials are recommending that children who are being bathed be supervised to make sure they don't drink the water, Farrer said.

Even so, a small amount of consumption is not going to be a harmful, such as the amount you swallow when washing your face or the a little bit of water that gets into your mouth when you shower, Farrer said.

