A 51-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting in Burien Wednesday afternoon. Four suspects are still at large.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of 1st Ave. S, one block from Highline High School.

The victim was working inside a chiropractor clinic when she was struck and killed by a bullet. The King County Sheriff's Office reports the suspects were shooting from a vehicle at a man and his teenage son walking down the street. The two males were not struck, but the 51-year-old woman died at her workplace.

The victim was an office manager at the chiropractor clinic and had worked there for 18 years. She was married with at least three adult children and several grandchildren.

The victim was well-known and loved in her community. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott described the shooting outcome as 'absolutely horrible.'

Burien Mayor Jimmy Mata says he has known the victim for the past 20 years. He called her a community leader.

"I'm very heartbroken," said Mata. "Her community was like family. She wanted to make sure the community had access to justice and to care."

