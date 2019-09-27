SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video above previously aired on KING 5 talking to local lawmakers about the possibility of vaping related legislation.

Governor Jay Inslee intends to announce a new executive order related to vaping in a press conference scheduled for Friday.

There are currently seven cases of lung illnesses associated with vaping in Washington state, with the most recent case reported in Pierce County.

Across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported. The number of deaths connected to the vaping related lung illness has risen to 13.

Earlier this week, Washington Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, called it an "emergency."

“We know there are toxic substances in these products, and they are mostly associated with flavors, and we need to ban them,” said Pollet.

Gov. Inslee's announcement comes on the heels of other states declaring public health emergencies or outright bans on certain vaping products.

The governor of Massachusetts declared a public health emergency and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products in the state, apparently the first action of its kind in the nation.

New York and Michigan both banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes last week, which prompted the American Vaping Association to push back, claiming that banning flavors "could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes.”

In Washington state, a Tacoma man filed a lawsuit this month against several vape pod manufacturers, claiming that defects in the products caused injuries to his lungs.

Charles Wilcoxen spent three days in the hospital and was told by doctors that he suffered from "lipoid pneumonia" caused by vaping, the suit claimed.

The Washington State Department of Health said it's "closely monitoring the ongoing investigation," which is headed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration.

"If you continue to use vaping devices, you should monitor yourself for symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath, chest pain) and promptly seek medical attention if you have concerns about your health," said state health officials.

On Friday, the governor will be joined by John Wiesman, secretary of the Washington State Department of Health, Rick Garza, director of the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, legislators and other state and local leaders. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.