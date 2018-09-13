Gov. Kate Brown and her Republican challenger state Rep. Knute Buehler both want to increase school funding, lengthen the academic year, offer more college and career opportunities, increase graduation rates and diversify teaching staff.

But they differ in their proposed solutions and how long it will take to achieve success.

Oregon has one of the lowest four-year, high school graduation rates in the country, as well as some of the largest classes, one of the shortest school years and a declining attendance rate.

Depending on who you ask, Oregon's per-pupil spending is either far below the national average, or above it but used ineffectively.

Politicians have promised voters for years to fix the state's education system.

And Brown and Buehler have each released their education platforms ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Brown — a Portland Democrat who previously served in the state Senate and as secretary of state — says allocating money to early childhood education and to programs that connect families of color and those living in poverty may take a while to pay off, but it is an investment with long-term dividends.

Buehler — a Bend doctor who previously ran against Brown for secretary of state in 2012 — wants to reform the state public employee retirement system to provide more money for schools and, if elected, has pledged to lead Oregon out of the bottom five in national education ranking to the top five in five years.

Seeking more money for schools

The most recent report by the state's Quality Education Model estimated Oregon is about $2 billion per biennium short of what it needs to maintain and improve schools and programs.

The national average for per-pupil spending is about $12,526 annually, according to the Education Week Research Center.

Oregon is close to that average, but the amount varies depending on whose calculation you use.

In Buehler's education plan, he said Oregon spends $12,833 per K-12 student, ranking the state 21st in the nation.

According to a 2017 report by the National Education Association, the state-to-district amount per student was $8,781. The number jumps to $13,230, however, if local, state and federal funding are all included.

And in June this year, the Education Week Research Center published a state-by-state comparison on per-pupil spending across the country, saying Oregon spends $11,515 per student.

Regardless, Buehler and Brown agree Oregon should prioritize education when it comes to the state budget and allocate more to schools. But they differ on how to get the money and how it should be used.

"Unfortunately, while spending for K-12 is on the rise, school districts across Oregon continue to face cuts in teaching positions and critical education programs," Buehler said in his plan. "This is Oregon's classroom funding crisis."

Buehler said the cause is "runaway pension and health insurance costs."

His solution is to increase state K-12 funding by at least 15 percent in both the 2019-21 and 2021-23 budgets.

That will only happen, he said, if the Oregon Legislature reforms PERS and health insurance enough to direct $1.2 billion per biennium to classrooms.

He suggested they cap salary amounts used to calculate benefits, require all state and local government employees to contribute more toward their benefits and other actions.

Brown wants to focus her efforts on helping "kids who face the most barriers."

Her plan outlines steps to make preschool and child care more affordable and available to all families, especially families living in poverty. She says Oregon is among the least affordable states for infant and toddler child care in the country.

She plans to expand on existing services to add an additional 10,000 children from low-income families or those with disabilities in the next biennium, with the goal of serving 40,000 children by 2025.

She also wants to use additional funding to reduce class sizes. The average kindergarten class in Oregon currently has 22 students, which can make it difficult to help students with their individual needs.

Brown's goal is to get kindergarten classrooms to an average of 20 students. She also wants to bring grades two and three down to 23 students from the median 24 in second grade and 25 for third grade.

"Oregon continues year-after-year to under-fund its K-12 system," Brown said in her plan.

"Further strategies for sustainability and stabilization are needed, including stabilizing pension costs for school districts," she said.

A need for more school days

At about 165 days in the year, Oregon has one of the shortest school years in the country, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The national average is 180 days.

"By the time the average student in Oregon graduates from high school, he or she will have had 180 total fewer school days than a student in neighboring Washington state," Buehler said in his plan. "That's an entire school year less."

Both Buehler and Brown agree this isn't acceptable and Oregon has to increase the number of its instructional days to at least 180.

Brown said in her plan that the state will require a 180-day school year and support districts that currently fall the furthest short of this. But she doesn't specifically say how she plans to do that.

Buehler plans to pay nearly $400 million statewide for five additional days of instruction a year until 2021-22. He also said he would require staff training time to be scheduled outside instructional hours, rather than having more in-service days.

He wants to pass a law requiring all districts to implement the 180-day school year and make sure the year falls between Labor Day and mid-June.

In order to do this, he will need to be able to work with the Legislature and existing agencies, including the Oregon Department of Education. He doesn't mention in his plan how best to do that or if he would replace any agency leadership.

Education experts say increasing the number of instructional days could help increase attendance and various educational outcomes, including test scores, college and career readiness and graduation rates.

Grad rates and testing

As of 2015-16, the national graduation rate was 84 percent, meaning the vast majority of students in the United States earned a high school diploma in four years.

That same year, Oregon's rate was nearly 10 percentage points lower, coming in at 74.8 percent.

The state has made substantial progress in recent years. In 2016-17, the latest numbers for the state, Oregon's graduation rate was 76.7 percent. That's up from 72.0 percent in 2013-14 when the state changed its methodology for calculating the rate.

But that still means nearly a quarter of Oregon's students won't graduate in four years.

Brown wants to focus investments and support to help students facing the most barriers to graduate — students of color, students with disabilities and students who are considered low-income.

Providing counseling and mental health support, wraparound services and early indicator and intervention systems are among a list of ideas she has to address issues these students face in getting to and staying in school.

The rate of students who attend school 90 percent or more of the time has been declining in Oregon over the last three years, from 82.6 percent regular attenders in 2014-15 down to 80.3 percent in 2016-17.

"The population most in need of the improvements are not in school to benefit from them," Brown wrote in her plan.

While Buehler addresses absenteeism in his plan, his focus on improving student outcomes comes with different tactics.

Buehler wants to set higher standards and new goals, for example, when it comes to reading and language proficiency of English Language Learners.

In his plan, Buehler outlines two goals: by 2022, he plans for every child to be a proficient reader by third grade and to triple the number of seventh-grade English Language Learners who are English proficient.

He also wants the state to offer more grants for reading aides and implement individualized plans for every ninth grader to make sure they stay on track to graduate.

But Buehler may face some pushback when it comes to his standardized testing plan.

Currently, parents can opt-out of certain standardized tests. Buehler wants to repeal that law to "inform parents and hold schools accountable."

He said he will make sure teachers "have access to meaningful measures of progress that they can use in practice" for this change, but he doesn't outline what that would look like.

College and career readiness

Both candidates want to increase student preparedness for life after high school, whether that means taking college courses, gaining career placement or something else.

And both want to increase Measure 98 funding.

Measure 98, also known as the High School Success fund, requires the Legislature to appropriate at least $800 per high school student, per school year, for districts to create or expand college-level educational opportunities, career and technical education programs and drop-out prevention strategies.

"Oregon voters recognized the importance of career education when they approved Ballot Measure 98 by 66 percent in 2016," Buehler said in his plan. "In her first budget, Governor Brown cut voter-approved funding for Ballot Measure 98 by 43 percent."

Buehler wants to fully fund Measure 98, saying it is currently funded at 57 percent.

Additionally, Buehler wants to use K-12 dollars to pay for students to enroll in college credits and make it easier for people working in career tech fields to teach the courses.

Brown also mentions increased career education funding in her plan, saying she wants to invest at least $300 million in Measure 98 and career education if re-elected. She also wants to establish more partnerships and build on existing programs to get more career technical education courses to students across the state.

If college and career opportunities increase, it's in everyone's favor. Students in these programs are far more likely to graduate high school, which experts say benefits local economies and workforces down the road.

Supporting educators, diversity

Both candidates want to retain quality educators and make sure they reflect the diversity of Oregon's students.

Last school year, 38 percent of Oregon students were from ethnically-diverse populations, compared to 10 percent of teachers, according to the 2018 Oregon Educator Equity Report.

And research shows the number of students who are racially and ethnically diverse is expected to continue increasing.

"When teacher populations reflect the diversity of student populations, students do better in school," Brown said in her plan. The results are seen in higher test scores, increased attendance, fewer suspensions and increased graduation rates, she wrote.

Brown's plan outlines identifying barriers districts are having in hiring diverse candidates, establishing more partnerships to increase the number of applicants, providing coaching and mentorships, and offering more scholarships so the cost of educator prep programs doesn't deter diverse candidates.

Buehler wants to eliminate teaching certificate barriers for teachers certified in other states or who are military spouses with experience within the Department of Defense Education Activity system.

He also wants to introduce more co-teaching models and give each teacher a $250 debit card every year for unbudgeted classroom expenses.

All these ideas will take negotiations with existing entities, like the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.

Buehler said he will increase the diversity of Oregon's teachers from 10 percent diverse staff to about 33 percent by focusing on targeted recruitment.

For more information on the November election, go to https://sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections or call the Oregon Secretary of State's elections division at 503-986-1518.

