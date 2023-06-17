Latest Updates | 2 dead, 3 confirmed injured in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre

Two people are dead, and three others are injured in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE at 11:30 p.m. - Two people are dead, and three others are injured in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday night. The shooter was among the three injured according to Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

There is no continued risk to the public.

There is an EDM festival, Beyond Wonderland, happening at the Gorge Amphitheatre this weekend. The concert is still actively going. The sheriff's office says the incident took place in the campgrounds on the opposite side of the concert stages.

The shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m.

Foreman said after the shooter fired into a crowd, they then walked away from where the incident happened. Law enforcement then entered the area to track down the shooter. Foreman went on to say that the shooter then continued to shoot randomly into the crowd, and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

That was the only details Foreman could share about the incident.

