The Space Needle unveiled another part of their $100 million renovation on Thursday. Located 500 feet above Seattle, “The Loupe” features floor-to-ceiling glass and is the world’s first and only revolving glass floor.

Visitors that step out onto The Loupe can see the Space Needle’s elevators and counterweights in motion and the city’s surrounding beauty.

Opening day for the public is Friday, August 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at Space Needle the box office.

Another new part of the Space Needle are 10 glass benches called “Skyrisers.” The benches allow visitors a chance to take a photo that makes it seem as though they are floating 520 feet above the Seattle skyline.

A new dining experience will be announced in late 2018.

