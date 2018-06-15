LIN COUNTY, Ore. -- A former Linn County Health Services Employee was arrested for fraud.

Brandi Marie Aston, 43, of Brownsville was arrested in connection to a fraud investigation that first began back in April after officials with the department reported that Aston had been making fraudulent purchases on her County business credit card.

Credit card statements obtained by Linn County Sheriff Detectives helped determined that Aston had charged $5,000 for home renovations and office supplies for her personal business over the past two years.

Ashton was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, theft, and falsifying business records.

The sheriff's office plans to seek assistance from the Internal Revenue Service and Oregon Department of Revenue to further the investigation.

