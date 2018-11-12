Reddit has captured the magic of getting a Snuggie in a White Elephant gift exchange while your neighbor gets the coveted $20 Starbucks giftcard.

It's called the Ugly Mug Gift Exchange and you do just that -- exchange ugly mugs with strangers.

Here’s the deal: You sign up with the Reddit thread and you are matched with someone who will send you a mug in return. Unfortunately, the sign-up date for this year has passed but you can sign up in time for next year!

However, you can still enjoy the spirit of ugly giving by looking through the gallery and KGW has pulled some truly (subject to opinion) ugly gems from the trash heap:

Reddit Ugly Mug Gift Exchange Photo via Reddit's Ugly Mug Gift Exchange gallery

The Reddit Gift Exchange isn't just limited to ugly mugs. There is a gift exchange for just about everything from knitting to Disney, Funko Pops to stationary. You can check out the full list and sign up to participate here.