The U.S. Forest Service is hiring 1,000 temporary workers for spring and summer of 2019 in Oregon and Washington, the federal agency announced on Friday.

Applications will be accepted between Sept. 17 and Oct. 12 for positions in fields including firefighting, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

The application dates this year are earlier than previous years in order to allow the agency to "ensure background checks and security processes are complete before [employees'] start date," according to Forest Service spokeswoman Catherine Caruso.

Most of the jobs listed pay $11 to $20 per hour, require 40 hours per week and include health insurance.

The jobs include a variety of locations across the Northwest and typically last three to six months.

Specific positions that will be available on Sept. 17 can be browsed at https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach. By picking a search category such as “Oregon,” a wide variety of jobs can be searched. A few options include forestry technician, park ranger, visitor information assistant and archaeology technician.

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov before the Oct. 12 deadline. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS now to save time once the hiring process begins.

“Seasonal employment with the Forest Service is a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills, and perform meaningful work,” acting regional forester Dianne Guidry said in a news release.

There are open positions in 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people, according to the release.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved