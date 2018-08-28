A device found floating in Kitsap County was detonated in the water Tuesday night. There were no explosives in the mine, according to Bainbridge city officials.

The unidentified mine was discovered Tuesday afternoon, off the west shore of Bainbridge Island. Aerials from SkyKING showed a rusty, rounded object with rods protruding from it.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources discovered the object between the Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island around 2 p.m. Tuesday. It was detonated after 8 p.m. without incident.

The Navy deployed an 'Explosive Ordnance Disposal' team to inspect the unidentified mine, which was found to have decades of marine growth. Two divers approached the device and secured it with a rope before detonation.

It's unclear how the mine ended up in Puget Sound, or how long it had been there.

A "shelter in place" alert for Brownsville residents has now been lifted. The area is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport's torpedo testing range.

