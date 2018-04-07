GRESHAM, Ore. – As people continue to light off fireworks in neighborhoods, some homeowners worry about fire dangers.

Fireworks are suspected to have caused a fire that burned down a home and two outbuildings in the Rose Village neighborhood in Vancouver on Thursday, according to investigators. They say the fire caused $464,000 worth of damages.

In July 2017, a firework spark that landed in bark caused a fire to spread to a home near Southwest Miller Place and Southwest Gabbert in Gresham, firefighters say.

Wendy Kerns, who lives near that home, said she plans to keep a close eye on her home this year.

“I'm concerned about not only catching fire to something, but also spooking animals,” Kerns explained. “I stay up at night and listen, well how can I not stay up, but I stay up and listen and yeah, you're right, I think all of us are kind of concerned.”

Kerns said firework laws do not keep people from setting them off in her neighborhood.

“It's not supposed to be happening in private areas like this and it does,” Kerns said.

While you cannot control what other people do in your neighborhood around the Fourth of July, there are things you can do to reduce the risk of fire at your home. Some may sound obvious, but firefighters said they could make all the difference.

Here are five easy steps to take to protect your home:

Clear your gutters. Firefighters said this is the most important thing you can do to prevent a fire from spreading to your roof. Think of how quickly a spark could ignite dry leaves, pine needles, or brush in the gutter. Put a sprinkler in your front yard and back yard. Remove dry brush from around your home and any outbuildings. Firefighters call the dry debris ladder fuels because a spark could ignite dry brush on the ground that would spread upward to your home or shed. Water bark around your home. Firefighters said this is one people often do not think about. If a spark lands in bark, it can smolder for two to four hours before catching fire and spreading underground toward your home. Firefighters call this tunneling. Trim trees. If a tree catches fire and the branches are touching your house or hanging closely to your roof, firefighters said it can spread quickly to the house.

“If we had a fire that caught on the fence and the shrub, it can easily travel to the house,” said Brandon Paxton with Clackamas Fire as he pointed out an example of a home that demonstrated what not to do. “If you notice up on the roof there's a bunch of dry debris from the cedar trees that have fallen, the gutters are over full, it's basically a tinder box to allow any sort of spark to ignite very, very quickly.”

In Happy Valley, crews have increased firework patrols through July 5. Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Happy Valley could be looking at a $1,000 fine and a possible night in jail.

