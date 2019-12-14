POULSBO, Wash. — First responders rescued a young couple trapped in an upside down submerged vehicle in Liberty Bay Saturday morning.

The Poulsbo Fire and Police departments responded to the scene of the rollover accident off Fjord Drive around 8:40 a.m. The vehicle went off the roadway into Liberty Bay south of the Poulsbo Yacht Club, according to Poulsbo Fire Department spokesperson Jody Matson.

When first responders arrived on the scene, Matson said the vehicle was upside down and almost completely submerged with only the two rear tires sticking out of the water. Firefighters swam out to the vehicle and rescued the couple.

The man in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was transported in stable condition.

Matson said three firefighters were also transported to the hospital for hypothermia.

North Kitsap Fire and Rescue, the Bainbridge Island Fire Department, and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown. Poulsbo police are investigating.