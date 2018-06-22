CULVER, Ore. (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County have told residents in the Three Rivers community to leave immediately as winds whipped a fire burning in central Oregon.

Sheriff Jim Adkins issued an evacuation order Thursday night for the private development near Lake Billy Chinook. The fire has scorched more than a square mile about 7 miles west of Cove Palisades State Park.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center says firefighters on Thursday chased several new fire starts after hundreds of lightning strikes the day before.



The largest fire in that region is burning southeast of Maupin. It grew to about 11 square miles by Thursday evening.



The so-called Boxcar fire is burning brush and grass on federal land.



