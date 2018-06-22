CULVER, Ore. (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County have told residents in the Three Rivers community to leave immediately as winds whipped a fire burning in central Oregon.

Sheriff Jim Adkins issued a Level 3 evacuation order Thursday night for the private development near Lake Billy Chinook. The fire had scorched more than a square mile, about 7 miles west of Cove Palisades State Park.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said firefighters on Thursday chased several new fire starts after hundreds of lightning strikes the day before.

The largest fire in that region is burning southeast of Maupin. It grew to about 11 square miles by Thursday evening.

The so-called Boxcar Fire is burning brush and grass on federal land.

Governor Kate Brown declared the fire a conflagration, clearing the way for the state fire marshal to send additional crews and equipment to assist with the blaze.

The Office of State Marshal’s Green Incident Management Team and two structural task forces from Clackamas and Washington counties are scheduled to arrive on Friday.

“This is a reminder that fire season has arrived,” said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Please be aware of maintaining defensible space and know the fire restrictions in your area.”

