Fire crews are expected to be at the front lines this weekend of a growing wildfire burning near Kittitas.

The Boylston Fire ignited midweek and grew to 70,000 acres by Friday, shutting down Interstate 90, the state's main east-west highway for several hours. The interstate reopened in both directions Friday, but the blaze was still only 10 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, some evacuation notices, which initially were at Level 3, had been lowered to Level 1.

The fast-moving flames were blowing heavy smoke over the roadway, prompting officials to advise drivers to drive with caution.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the Boylston Fire is growing to the east in heavy wind. At least 150 firefighters, three airplanes, and two helicopters were on the firefight. DNR reports substantial resources were ordered to help control the fire.

WATCH: Boylston Fire near Kittitas

The Kittitas County Sheriff announced the evacuation notice for Wanapum State Park, Auvil Fruit Company, and Getty's Cove was lowered to Level 1 Friday evening. Deputies have contacted people in those areas to advise them of fire activity.

Level 3 Notice = Leave Now!

Level 2 Notice = Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Earlier Friday, Wanapum State Park was at Level 3 evacuation notice, and Wanapum Village and the Auvil Fruit Company had evacuated early Friday morning.

The Wanapum Recreation Area had been closed until further notice due to the fire. Washington State Parks says they are contacting campers who had reservations.

#Wanapum Recreation Area near Vanatage is CLOSED until further notice due to the #BoylstonFire burning in the area. We are contacting campers who have reservations there. ❓ ▶️reservations@parks.wa.gov. https://t.co/QP8heJ0Iz4 — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) July 20, 2018

An evacuation shelter has opened at Wahluke Junior High, located at 502 Boundary Avenue in Mattawa.

The blaze is being called the Boylston Fire and started near milepost 122 on I-90. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore first tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials told KING 5's Alex Rozier early Friday morning they did not know of any injuries, deaths, or loss of property at this time.

Two other fires are also burning nearby in Vernita and Mattawa.

