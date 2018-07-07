HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. -- A fire has closed the Memaloose rest area along westbound Interstate 84, about 10 miles east of Hood River.

The fire broke at around around 6 p.m. Friday. The rest area is located at milepost 74.

Oregon State Police says one building was damaged by the fire. The rest area will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Nearby Memaloose State Park campground has not been evacuated.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

