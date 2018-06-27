PORTLAND, Ore. -- Hollywood seems to be invading Portland lately.

Earlier this month Owen Wilson was spotted around town with older brother Andrew Wilson at the Portland Art Museum visiting the "Shape of Speed" exhibit.

While Owen has been the recent buzz other movies and TV shows have been filming in Oregon over the past year.

Documentary Now!

Filming is underway for Season 3 of the IFC TV comedy series, "Documentary Now!" starring Fred Armisen and Bill Hader. The series parodies well-known documentaries.

Filming began June 4 and was expected to last until June 27.

The most thought provoking cinema is returning. #DocumentaryNow's excellence & integrity in documentary filmmaking continues in 2019. pic.twitter.com/2pW2q7OxUq — Documentary Now! (@DocumentaryNow) January 12, 2018

Timmy Failure

Walt Disney Studios needs extras for an upcoming movie called Timmy Failure, based on the popular children’s book series by Stephan Pastis focused on a child detective. The movie is scheduled to film in the Portland area from July 27 through September 8.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

After filming the pilot for Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars:The Perfectionists," in the Portland and Forest Grove areas back in March, the show has since been picked up. The show is based on the book series by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the New York Times #1 bestselling book series "Pretty Little Liars." In the spinoff, Sasha Pieterse will reprise her role as Alison, and Janel Parrish as Mona.

According to a press release from Freeform, the premise of the show is:

"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Production is scheduled to begin in October.

The OA

Netflix's The OA is filming a few episodes of the SciFi, mystery supernatural, drama in Oregon. The show centers around a blind woman named Prairie Johnson, played by Brit Marling, who appears after being missing for 7 years. She now calls herself "The OA" and recruits five locals to help save other missing people.

Staties

Back in March, filming for the pilot for a new ABC cop show called "Staties" wrapped up in Manzanita. The show is about a detective who is sent to an eccentric coastal town to work with a state trooper who talks to trees and flies kites.

Portlandia

Finally, The show that kept the dream of the 90s alive in Portland, finally came to an end earlier this year. You can still binge watch the series, including the final season, on Netflix.

