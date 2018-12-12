The fiancé of Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth, who has not been seen since Thanksgiving, issued a statement through his attorney Wednesday morning and said he has been cooperating fully with the investigation into her disappearance, which has generated media attention from around the world.

Through his attorney, Patrick Frazee said he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided buccal swabs and photographs.

While Frazee was referred to as Berreth’s fiancé, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said they don’t live together. Frazee was the last person to see Berreth on Nov. 22, when the two said they exchanged their 1-year-old daughter, who remains in his custody.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by Woodland Park police shows Berreth inside the town’s Safeway:

“Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return,” the statement from his attorney read. “Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

Through his attorney, Frazee declined to speak to the media regarding the case.

He did not appear at a news conference on Monday that was attended by Berreth’s mother, who said disappearing was uncharacteristic of her daughter and pleaded for her safe return.

In the statement, Frazee said he learned about the press conference only an hour before it started and had he had more notice, he would have attended.

Cheryl Berreth first reported Kelsey Berreth missing on Dec. 2 after he contacted Frazee and said she had a difficult time getting a hold of her, according to De Young.

Kelsey Berreth’s phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. That same day, the flight instructor also sent a text to her employer, Doss Aviation, and said she wouldn’t be at work the following week.

De Young said Doss Aviation does not have any missing planes or evidence she had gone on a flight.

Berreth has family in Idaho and Washington, according to the missing persons bulletin in the case.

At this point, De Young said investigators are treating Berreth’s disappearance as a missing persons case and do not believe the public is in any danger.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and De Young said there’s no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

Cheryl Berreth asked that the people share information about her daughter’s disappearance via an official Facebook page set up by the family.

“Don’t use it as a place to speculate, interrogate or to dog the administrators,” Cheryl Berreth said.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Police Department at 719-687-9262 or CBI at 719-647-5999. You can also email Commander Christopher Adams at this email address.