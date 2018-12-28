The Federal Communications Commission is launching an investigation into the nationwide CenturyLink outage which has impacted the ability for thousands of people to call 911.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai released the following statement:
"“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help. The CenturyLink service outage is therefore completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling. I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage. This inquiry will include an examination of the effect that CenturyLink’s outage appears to have had on other providers’ 911 services.
"I have also spoken with CenturyLink to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately. We will continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure that consumers’ access to 911 is restored as quickly as possible.”
On Thursday night, CenturyLink tweeted that its engineers identified a "network element" that was impacting customers. The company said it estimated services would be fully restored within four hours.
However, after seeing "positive progress," CenturyLink discovered some "additional technical problems" early Friday morning.
As of around 10 a.m. Friday, the issue was still impacting thousands of customers across the country, according to downdetector.com.
There is no estimate on when CenturyLink service will be fully restored.
According to the North East King County Regional Public Safety Communication Agency (NORCOM), citizens are reporting problems dialing 911 and received a fast busy signal when trying to call.
NORCOM says if you dial 911 and receive a fast busy signal, hang up and try using a different phone. If you still experience issues and you are in NORCOM’s service area, you can text 911 or call the emergency line at 425-577-5656.
Around 8:30 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office reported its communications center was receiving 911 calls again. Ditto for Thurston County communications. Other emergency departments in the area have yet to be fully restored.
In case of an emergency and you can't get through by dialing 911, the numbers for different county dispatch centers can be found below:
Bainbridge Island: 360-308-5400
Bellevue: 425-577-5656
Bothell Police: 425-486-1254
Buckley Dispatch: 360-829-3157
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue: 253-798-4722
Centralia Fire & EMS: 360-740-1105 or 360-736-3975
Chelan/Douglas Dispatch: 509-663-9911
Clallam County Dispatch: 360-417-2259
Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound: 206-217-6001
Edmonds Police: 425-407-3999
Enumclaw Police Dispatch: 360-825-3505
Everett Fire: 425-407-3999
Graham Fire: 253-798-4722
Grant County Sheriff: 509-762-1160
Island County Dispatch: 360-678-6116
Issaquah Police Department: 425-837-3200
Jefferson County Dispatch: 360-344-9779 extension 1
Key Peninsula Fire: 253-798-4722
King County Sheriff Dispatch: 206-296-3311
Kitsap County Dispatch: 360-308-5400 or text 911
Kittitas County Dispatch: 509-925-8534
Lewis County Dispatch: 360-740-1105
Lewis McChord Fire & Emergency Services: 253-912-4446 or 253 912-4442
Mason County Dispatch: 360-426-4441
Norcom (Eastside): 425-577-5656
North Kitsap Fire: 360-308-5400 or text 911
Okanogan County: 509-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967
Orting Police: 253-798-4722
Pierce County 911: 253-798-4722
Pierce County Fire & EMS: 253-588-5217
Puyallup Police: 253-798-4722
Redmond Police Dispatch: 425-556-2500
Renton: 425-430-7000
Riverside Fire: 253-798-4722
Seattle Fire Dispatch: 206-583-2111
Seattle Police Dispatch: 206-625-5011
Sea-Tac Airport/Port of Seattle: 206-787-5401
Snohomish County: 425-407-3970
Snoqualmie Police Department: 425-888-3333
South King County: 253-852-2121
South Sound 911: 253-798-4722
Tacoma Police Dispatch: 253-798-4721
Tacoma Fire Department: 253-627-0151
Thurston County Dispatch: 360-704-2749
Unincorporated King County: 206-296-3311
University of Washington Police: 206-685-8973
Valley Communications: 253-852-2121
Washington State Patrol: 425-401-7788
Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch: 360-676-6911
Whatcom/Bellingham Fire Dispatch: 360-676-6814
Yakima County Fire Dispatch: 509-248-2103
Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch: 509-574-2500
Several police departments across Western Washington posted about the problem on social media Thursday.