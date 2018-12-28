The Federal Communications Commission is launching an investigation into the nationwide CenturyLink outage which has impacted the ability for thousands of people to call 911.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai released the following statement:

"“When an emergency strikes, it’s critical that Americans are able to use 911 to reach those who can help. The CenturyLink service outage is therefore completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling. I’ve directed the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into the cause and impact of this outage. This inquiry will include an examination of the effect that CenturyLink’s outage appears to have had on other providers’ 911 services.

"I have also spoken with CenturyLink to underscore the urgency of restoring service immediately. We will continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure that consumers’ access to 911 is restored as quickly as possible.”

On Thursday night, CenturyLink tweeted that its engineers identified a "network element" that was impacting customers. The company said it estimated services would be fully restored within four hours.

However, after seeing "positive progress," CenturyLink discovered some "additional technical problems" early Friday morning.

As of around 10 a.m. Friday, the issue was still impacting thousands of customers across the country, according to downdetector.com.

There is no estimate on when CenturyLink service will be fully restored.

According to the North East King County Regional Public Safety Communication Agency (NORCOM), citizens are reporting problems dialing 911 and received a fast busy signal when trying to call.

NORCOM says if you dial 911 and receive a fast busy signal, hang up and try using a different phone. If you still experience issues and you are in NORCOM’s service area, you can text 911 or call the emergency line at 425-577-5656.

Click here for a map of NORCOM's service area.

Around 8:30 a.m., the King County Sheriff's Office reported its communications center was receiving 911 calls again. Ditto for Thurston County communications. Other emergency departments in the area have yet to be fully restored.

In case of an emergency and you can't get through by dialing 911, the numbers for different county dispatch centers can be found below:

Bainbridge Island: 360-308-5400

Bellevue: 425-577-5656

Bothell Police: 425-486-1254

Buckley Dispatch: 360-829-3157

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue: 253-798-4722

Centralia Fire & EMS: 360-740-1105 or 360-736-3975

Chelan/Douglas Dispatch: 509-663-9911

Clallam County Dispatch: 360-417-2259

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound: 206-217-6001

Edmonds Police: 425-407-3999

Enumclaw Police Dispatch: 360-825-3505

Everett Fire: 425-407-3999

Graham Fire: 253-798-4722

Grant County Sheriff: 509-762-1160

Island County Dispatch: 360-678-6116

Issaquah Police Department: 425-837-3200

Jefferson County Dispatch: 360-344-9779 extension 1

Key Peninsula Fire: 253-798-4722

King County Sheriff Dispatch: 206-296-3311

Kitsap County Dispatch: 360-308-5400 or text 911

Kittitas County Dispatch: 509-925-8534

Lewis County Dispatch: 360-740-1105

Lewis McChord Fire & Emergency Services: 253-912-4446 or 253 912-4442

Mason County Dispatch: 360-426-4441

Norcom (Eastside): 425-577-5656

North Kitsap Fire: 360-308-5400 or text 911

Okanogan County: 509-422-7232 or 509-422-6968 or 509-422-6967

Orting Police: 253-798-4722

Pierce County 911: 253-798-4722

Pierce County Fire & EMS: 253-588-5217

Puyallup Police: 253-798-4722

Redmond Police Dispatch: 425-556-2500

Renton: 425-430-7000

Riverside Fire: 253-798-4722

Seattle Fire Dispatch: 206-583-2111

Seattle Police Dispatch: 206-625-5011

Sea-Tac Airport/Port of Seattle: 206-787-5401

Snohomish County: 425-407-3970

Snoqualmie Police Department: 425-888-3333

South King County: 253-852-2121

South Sound 911: 253-798-4722

Tacoma Police Dispatch: 253-798-4721

Tacoma Fire Department: 253-627-0151

Thurston County Dispatch: 360-704-2749

Unincorporated King County: 206-296-3311

University of Washington Police: 206-685-8973

Valley Communications: 253-852-2121

Washington State Patrol: 425-401-7788

Whatcom County Sheriff Dispatch: 360-676-6911

Whatcom/Bellingham Fire Dispatch: 360-676-6814

Yakima County Fire Dispatch: 509-248-2103

Yakima County Sheriff Dispatch: 509-574-2500

Several police departments across Western Washington posted about the problem on social media Thursday.